Severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, hail and flooding forecast for 4 provinces

Resident have been urged to take extra precautions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued three warnings for Thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in at least three provinces.

Residents have been urged to take extra precautions, as adverse weather conditions may have devastating impacts on homes and infrastructure.

Orange

Saws issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, expected over the south-eastern parts of both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms lash large parts of Joburg, warning of flooding

Yellow L4

The weather service also issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity expected in places over KZN, except for the south-east and extreme north-eastern parts of the Province.

Yellow L2

A Yellow Level 2 warning was also issued for Yellow L2 for severe thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, are expected in places over the Free-State, northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape (except for the south-eastern parts), as well as along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Swartland Local Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as in places over the North West and Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 22 November

Gauteng

Gauteng’s weather is expected to be hot in places in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in Lowveld.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-west.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape

Cloudy with light rain over the western parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, except in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape

Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers, except in the extreme west where it will be partly cloudy. It will be cool to warm with windy conditions in the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-westerly north of Saldanha Bay, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong to near-gale between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable in places, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will see morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy in places during the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog in places over the central interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the extreme south, spreading to Mandeni by the evening.

ALSO READ: No major incidents after torrential rainfall lashes Joburg