Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of Eastern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

SAWS said heavy downpours and strong winds may lead to localised damage and flooding of roads and settlements.

The weather service has also forecasted high fire conditions over the western parts North West province.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the south-western bushveld.

North West: Fine and warm to hot.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Very hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south coast in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coastal areas. The wind along the coast will be a light easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with

isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to

warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, but moderate in the east at first.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in places over the southern interior, partly cloudy and warm but hot in places over the interior. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

