High fire danger warning issued for parts of Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in the south-western bushveld of Limpopo, in places in the North-West, as well as the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Hot in places in the north, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but fine in the west. It will hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the west and south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Fine along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches over the interior, becoming fine in the west by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh along the west coast in the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy at first with morning fog patches in the south, otherwise partly

cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers over the interior from late morning until the late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with morning fog patches south of the escarpment. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the afternoon, but scattered along the escarpment and to the east of Queenstown.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong easterly, but moderate in the east at first.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers are expected over the southern half, but scattered in the extreme south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

ALSO READ: High fire danger warning issued for parts of Northern Cape, North West