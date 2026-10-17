Severe thunderstorms, fire warnings for parts of SA on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Sunday, 18 October 2026.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and damaging winds are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 18 October, while extremely high fire danger conditions have been forecast in several provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws)

Weather warnings: Sunday, 18 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and southern interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

The storms could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds, resulting in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, as well as flooding of susceptible roads and bridges.

Fire warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior, in places in western Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, as well as most places in Gauteng and Limpopo.

Heatwave

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places on the Mpumalanga Highveld and southern parts of the Mpumalanga Lowveld, persisting until Monday.

The weather service has also warned that very hot to extremely hot temperatures will result in uncomfortable conditions in places in the Mpumalanga Lowveld and across Limpopo on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 18 October 2026:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fog patches over the extreme south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, except in the north-east. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot conditions are expected, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west, where it will be windy.

Free State:

It will be fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

Residents of Northern Cape can expect partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

It will be cool along the west coast and extreme north-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold, with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, spreading northwards during the day.

It will become fine over the extreme western parts from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north, otherwise scattered showers and rain, becoming widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-easterly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-easterly in the extreme south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but these will be isolated in the north, except in the extreme north-east.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.