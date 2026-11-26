Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 27 November 2026.

Friday is expected to bring severe thunderstorms to KwaZulu-Natal, municipalities in the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of both the Free State and North West, while extremely hot conditions and high fire danger threaten other provinces, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 27 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 26-27 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers reaching widespread in places.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/io0BWw7bKS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 27 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and severe lightning resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in strong damaging winds, damage to settlements and property, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, disruption to communication and power supply, and possible hail in places over Joe Gqabi District Municipality, Chris Hani District Municipality, Amathole District Municipality, Dr Beyers Naudé Municipality, Blue Crane Route Local Municipality, OR Tambo District Municipality and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality of the Eastern Cape, as well as over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, the central and western parts of both the Free State and North West.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Free State, the Drakenstein Municipality, the Central Karoo District Municipality and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as Dr Beyers Naudé Municipality, the Blue Crane Route Local Municipality and the Chris Hani District Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

The weather service issued a warning that extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Local Municipality, Prince Albert Local Municipality, and Oudtshoorn Local Municipality of the Western Cape and in places over Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality, Sarah Baartman District Municipality, and Amathole District Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Saws said hot and humid weather will also result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior, as well as the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 27 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but they are scattered over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the extreme southwest.

North West:

Cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the west and south coasts with morning mist in the north-west and over the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the central and eastern parts with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers, except along the north coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.