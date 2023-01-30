Weather: Severe storms, flooding across large parts of SA [WATCH]

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across seven provinces on Monday.

These conditions will “continue throughout this week”, Saws said on Monday. A yellow level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rainfall in four provinces.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms in five provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

WATCH: Stormy weather this week

HEAVY RAIN & SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS



Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Accumulated Rainfall & Warning Map



⚠️ ⚠️BE PREPARED! STORMY weather will continue throughout this week and TWO WEATHER WARNINGS valid for MONDAY over 6 provinces



Heavy rainfall

Saws warned of heavy rainfall and flooding of low-lying regions in the following provinces:

Gauteng,

Extreme eastern parts of North-West

Eastern Free State

Highveld of Mpumalanga

In addition to the risk of floods, these weather conditions could also have an impact on visibility and driving conditions “due to pooling of water on roads”.

‘Uncertain weather models

Saws said a short-wave trough coupled with increased moisture due to a ridging surface high “will result in showers and thunderstorms in Gauteng” on Monday.

“Models are uncertain about the rainfall amounts, but high-resolution models indicate the potential for heavy showers” during the morning – approximately 20 to 40 mm over a three-hour period.

In Mpumalanga, residents could expect between 15 and 25 mm of rainfall which will result in flooding of roads.

Severe thunderstorms

The Level 2 warning covers most of central and north-eastern South Africa, and residents in the following provinces are warned to be prepared:

Free State,

North-West,

Gauteng,

Highveld of Mpumalanga,

Southern Limpopo,

KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws said these conditions “are expected throughout the week” and could result in localised flooding, hail, strong winds and excessive lightning.

“Weather models are currently picking up parts of southern Limpopo and Mpumalanga, including northern Gauteng and North West, could accumulate up to 100mm rain until Friday”.

Other weather alerts

KZN thunderstorms

A separate alert for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon was also issued for the western region of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws said: “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms over the western parts with possible strong winds, heavy downpours and hail.”

Fire warnings

Residents in the North West, Northern Cape and Free State are warned of “extremely high fire danger conditions over the northern part of the Northern Cape, as well as the western part of both the North-West and Free State”.

In addition, “fine and warm but cool conditions” are expected along the coast (western half of the eastern Cape”, along with isolated thundershowers in the north-east regions.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly,” Saws said.