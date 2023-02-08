Hundreds evacuated as Komani battered by floods

Citizen Reporter

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from Komani (formerly Queenstown) after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in the Eastern Cape town.

Komani River floods

The heavy rainfall led to the Komani River overflowing.

There doesn’t seem to be any respite either. An orange level-5 warning for disruptive rain was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday.

Orange level 5 warning: Disruptive rain: Eastern Cape: 8/2/2023 12:00 – 9/2/2023 11:59 pic.twitter.com/5Kl4pcyFfc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2023

It was mostly low-lying areas that were affected by the flooding.

The Chris Hani District Municipality told Algoa FM that its disaster management team was evacuating people in danger.

Streets and bridges closed

A shelter has been set up at the Gali Thembani Special School.

No deaths have yet been reported.

Certain streets and bridges have been closed in the town.

Residents of Komani were evacuated due to flooding in the Eastern Cape following heavy rains. #FloodWarning #EasternCape #KomaniFlooding pic.twitter.com/iWEtQQ2NNb— #InTuneWithYOU (@YOUFM898) February 8, 2023

More than 70 animals have also been evacuated from the SPCA in Komani.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Health says Frontier Hospital is operating with backup generators. This after the flooding caused a power outage in the town.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth also said teams are on standby, and will be working with private hospital and ambulance services to provide medical help.

Life Queenstown Private Hospital submerged

The Life Queenstown Private Hospital in Komani also felt the brunt of the floods.

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed people wading through water in the healthcare facility.

“We are working with the Life Queenstown Private Hospital and private ambulances because we are all in the business of saving lives,” said Meth.

“No life is more important than the other hence we are collaborating with the private sector to ensure Eastern Cape people in need of medical assistance get it.”

Life Healthcare manager in the region, Mathews Moavodi, said all the patients and staff in the hospital were safe.

“All emergency protocols were properly followed as soon as the incident occurred, and all patients and employees are safe. Patients who were due to be discharged today were discharged. As the flooding has affected the ground floor, this has necessitated the hospital’s functioning on reduced occupancies. Emergency treatment is sustained, and all essential services are functional,” Moavodi told City Press.

Dr Nikelo Mabandla, a radiologist at the hospital, said the machinery in the hospital is at risk of being damaged.

He blamed the lack of maintenance on the town’s drainage systems.

“This is what happens when water drainage system is ignored & flood lines disrespected,” he tweeted.

