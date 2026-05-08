Severe weather update: All of Nelson Mandela Bay’s nature reserves closed [VIDEOS]

Flooding, mudslides and rockfalls are also still expected in the Western Cape

The severe weather conditions in the Eastern Cape have led to the closure of all nature reserves in Nelson Mandela Bay and claimed the lives of ostriches that resided on farms in surrounding flooded areas.

All municipal nature reserves across the metro will remain closed until further notice after the flooding and ongoing risks caused by the heavy rainfall.

Nature reserves closed in Nelson Mandela Bay

The following reserves are affected:

Settlers Park

Van Stadens Nature Reserve

Van de Kemps Kloof

Cape Recife Nature Reserve

Sardinia Bay Nature Reserve

During the closure, no hiking, cycling or any recreational activities will be permitted.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said the decision comes after extensive damage to hiking trails, fallen trees, unstable ground conditions and the flooding of bridges.

Visitors are urged to comply with these restrictions and avoid entering any closed reserves until they are declared safe.

Since the level 8 warning of severe weather conditions was announced by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday, 3 May 2026, communities surrounding the Overberg, Garden Route, Central Karoo, and Cape Winelands bore the brunt of the storm.

Officials from the Western Cape have discussed the latest on conditions, road closures and relief efforts on the ground after a social worker tragically passed away earlier this week after a tree collapsed on a car.

Nelson Mandela Bay

Picture: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Following severe weather conditions in the Eastern Cape, Babalwa Lobishe, a councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM), conducted an oversight visit at the Cuyler Bridge and Swartkops River in Kariega.

Lobishe and technicians assessed the condition of bridges and monitored water levels to plan for possible evacuations and measures to prevent further impact.

Western Cape

Meanwhile, MEC of Social Development in the Western Cape Jaco Londt expressed his condolences to the family and friends of a 37-year-old social worker from the Department of Social Development (DSD) who lost her life on Wednesday after a tree fell on her car.

In the video, emergency service staff are seen attempting to open the car door to save her life.

Video: Julian Jansen

“I am deeply saddened by this loss,” said Londt.

“Our thoughts are with her family – particularly her young son – friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Level 2 weather warning

On Thursday, Acting Premier Ivan Meyer, members of the provincial cabinet and disaster management officials met to provide a full update on the response to severe weather conditions affecting the Western Cape.

While the level 8 weather warnings have decreased to level 2, the dangers are still considered significant due to prior flood damage.

“So we will still expect flooding of roads, flooding of informal settlements, infrastructure damage, potential danger to life, and then some communities that are cut off,” the Western Cape government said.

There are also concerns about mudslides and rock falls, especially along the mountain passes.

High volumes of water

The Mossel Bay Municipality closed off access to the low water bridge on Vleesbaai Road to Gouritsmond on Friday morning after the high volumes of water that flowed down the Gourits River on Thursday night. The alternative route to Gourits River will be via the N2 towards Albertina.

A man also got stuck in debris while trying to cross the low water bridge in the early hours of Friday morning. He was brought to safety by Hessequa District Municipality Fire, Rescue and Disaster Management.

Wolwedans Dam overflowing

Meanwhile, the Wolwedans Dam is around 101.15% full and overflowing in the Western Cape. Residents nearby are encouraged to keep clear of the river banks.

“Do not cross flooded roads and low-water crossings.” urged the Mossel Bay Municipality.

Video: Mossel Bay Municipality

The Garden Route Municipality also reported the rescue of ostriches that were caught in a current near a bridge in Volmoed following the floods. Unfortunately, many did not survive.

“Our thoughts are with the affected farmers and communities during this difficult time,” it said.

People are seen attempting to save ostriches from the floods around farms. Video: Garden Route Municipality

School closures

The severe weather also led to around 125 schools being closed earlier in the week. The majority of those schools in the Eden and Central Karoo Districts have been notified that schools will only reopen once the weather clears up.

The Western Cape Department of Education has confirmed that “all other public schools will remain open”.

However, the following schools will be closed as a result of storm damage and blocked access to roads in the region:

Weather this weekend

As of Friday, 8 May 2026, Saws indicated that the disruptive rainfall is expected to gradually clear by the evening. However, south-westerly winds are expected to continue to counter the swells, with forecasted accumulations of up to 5mm.