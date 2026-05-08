Weather alert: A cool and cold day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 May 2026.

Very cold conditions are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 9 May, while cool and cold weather has been forecast for most provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 9 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in places over the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Multiple intense cold fronts are expected to affect the western parts of the Western Cape and southern Namakwa District of the Northern Cape from Sunday until Tuesday, with the public and small stock farmers advised to prepare for very cold, wet and windy conditions, as well as snow on the high-lying areas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool to cold day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect frost in places on the Highveld in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld where it will be misty in places at first.

Limpopo:

There will be frost in places in the southwestern parts in the morning; otherwise, expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold around the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog in places in the north; otherwise, the day will be fine and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and cool, but cold day in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold in the extreme southwest with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast and the northeast, except the extreme south coast. It will be fine in the west.