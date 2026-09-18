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Snow in Spring? Cold weather warning for Eastern Cape

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By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

18 September 2026

02:55 pm

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The weather service also warned of flooding in some areas of the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape to experience extremely cold weather conditions

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Despite spring arriving in South Africa, many parts of the country are still cold. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has even said that light snow is expected in some parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Saws warned of extremely cold and wet conditions in high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Snow in Eastern Cape

It said 5cm to 10cm of of snow could fall in the northeastern parts of the province.

Saws warned that roads will become icy as disruptive rain and snow move across the province.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow was also issued for the Matatiele and Elundini local municipalities. Saws said difficult driving conditions could be expected and warned that livestock would be vulnerable.

Rain and cool weather over weekend

The weather outlook for the Eastern Cape on Saturday and Sunday shows partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, although it will be warm in places.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming widespread over the western parts on Saturday.

Floods

The weather service warned this could result in flooding of settlements, roads and bridges in the Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Ntabankulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Residents should also expect power supply interruptions and communications disruptions over coastal areas.

Flooding is also possible in the areas between KuGompo City and Port St Johns, including the extreme north-eastern interior of the province.

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Other provinces affected by heavy rainfall include the Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

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Eastern Cape snow South African Weather Service (Saws)
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