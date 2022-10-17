Joburg could get its first rains of the season this week

Devina Haripersad

Weather forecasters have said that Joburgers could finally expect some rainfall from Monday, but that this would likely not help to eleviate the water crisis by much.

According to AccuWeather, there will be 87% cloud cover on Monday, with a thunderstorm expected in the afternoon.

There is a 55% chance of rain, with only one hour of rain expected.

The weather service also forecasted that there was 77% chance of precipitation for tomorrow, but at an even lower rainfall of only 4.2 mm.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 17.10.2022 pic.twitter.com/EfallZ7PRf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 17, 2022

ALSO READ: Gauteng rains still a no-show as heatwave continues

Heatwave has passed

It seems as if Gauteng is officially on the more favourable side of the heatwave, as cooler temperatures were expected throughout the week, around the low- to mid-twenties.

While this is expected to reduce the high consumption of water observed over the past two weeks, putting a serious strain on water supplies, it will not provide much leeway for authorities to buy time around mitigating the water challenges Gauteng currently faces.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water supply plummets due to Rand Water load shifting

Water restrictions

On October 12, Johannesburg Water implemented stage two water restrictions.

Residents, especially those around Midrand and Sandton, were prohibited from watering gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation system, cleaning driveways or patios with a hosepipe, washing vehicles with a hosepipe, and filling or topping up swimming pools or water features.

NOW READ: Level 2 water restrictions – What you need to know

Emergency meeting with Ministry of Water and Sanitation

An emergency meeting is to be held on Monday between Rand Water and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, to discuss a firm course of action to bring about sustainable water solutions to water supply challenges in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, residents were still urged to observe stage two restrictions.

ALSO READ: Why the Vaal Dam doesn’t fill up after every thunderstorm