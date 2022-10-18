Wednesday’s weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms expected across the country

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape. The affected areas include Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and Kareeberg local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather forecaster has also forecasted isolated showers and thunderstorms across the country on Wednesday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.10.2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Warm in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with early morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot along the coastal areas. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

