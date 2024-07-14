Warmer temperatures expected for Gauteng this week

After a week of freezing weather, Gauteng residents can expect warmer temperatures in the coming days.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather shared a post on X about the warmer weather condition.

“Unseasonably warm daytime temperatures late in the work week.”

Gauteng temperatures

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 3°C on Monday becoming very hot and reaching a high of 25°C on Friday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 7°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 27°C on Friday.

🔥 UNSEASONABLY WARM DAYTIME TEMPERATURES LATE IN THE WORKWEEK



Monday☀️3|20°C

Tuesday☀️4|22°C

Wednesday☀️5|23°C

Thursday☀️6|24°C🍃WINDY

Friday☀️5|25°C🍃#JHBWeather



Monday☀️5|22°C

Tuesday☀️5|24°C

Wednesday☀️7|25°C

Thursday☀️8|26°C🍃WINDY

Friday☀️7|27°C🍃#PTAWeather — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 14, 2024

No warnings

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has also not issued any weather warnings or alerts for Mondy.

The Western Cape has also been forecast for calmer weather.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy in the west and along the south-coast clearing in the south coast from the afternoon. Otherwise fine and cold.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly along the West Coast become light and variable from the late afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon,” Saws said.

Saws said there will be partly cloudy and warm but cool condition of in the south west of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Isolated showers are expected in the east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly to southerly.”

Firefighters killed

Meanwhile, at least six firefighters died after being caught in a runaway veldfire in the Boston area, near to Mpophomeni in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday.

Emergency Services operations director Roland Robertson earlier confirmed that three firefighters had died as a result of their injuries, while another four were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood the eight firefighters were laying fire breaks to stop the fire in Boston in the KZN Midlands when the tragedy happened.

