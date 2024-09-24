Warmer weather expected in most of SA, but cold front looming

The warmer temperatures will be welcomed after last weekends freezing weather and heavy snowfall

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said while warmer weather is expected throughout most of South Africa for the week, the south western parts of the country can expect a cold front from Wednesday.

The warmer temperatures will be welcomed after last weekend freezing weather and heavy snowfall in certain parts of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal which caused the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

Warnings

Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal), as well as the risk of localised runaway fires, are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

It also warned about extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the western parts of both the Free State and North West, the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, as well as parts of the Limpopo Valley.

Weather

Saws said Wednesday will be mostly partly cloudy for most of the country including Gauteng in the morning. But, there is a forecast of isolated showers in the extreme parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

This will move into the Eastern Cape and Free State and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws said temperatures will start recovering in the next couple of days.

Western half of Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy at first with fog in places, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy cool along the coast and adjacent interior where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy with fog in places at first, otherwise fine and warm but cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming northeasterly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal

Fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south- westerly from the south in the early morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Earlier this week, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned motorists to refrain from using the N3 as driving conditions were still “very dangerous”.

