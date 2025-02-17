Weather alert: Disruptive rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of North West, Free State and Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rainfall in parts of the North West, the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, damaging thunderstoms in the Eastern Cape and damaging winds in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 17-18 February 2025: ⛈Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of RSA, but widespread in the extreme north-eastern and central parts, with the associated severe weather alerts. pic.twitter.com/tpCu29vZND — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 17, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 18 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in flooding of informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges as well as dirt roads over the western parts of the North West as well as the central parts of the Free State.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding in certain parts of the North West and the Free State, and yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall and severe thunderstorms in parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The weather services has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in difficulty navigating seas in parts of the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Western Cape and the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 18 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, weather conditions will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “low”

Mpumalanga:

The day will start with morning fog over the escarpment and Highveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog over the escarpment and Highveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Lowveld.

North West:

There will be morning fog over the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the western Bushveld.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather conditions, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Conditions will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered in the east, but there will be widespread in the extreme east. Certain areas in the west will experience extreme heat.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches are expected in the south; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in places from the afternoon. It will be extremely hot in places over the southern interior.

Conditions will be warm to hot in the south; otherwise it will be fine, windy and very hot to extreme hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers but widespread in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Weather conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “low”.