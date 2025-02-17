Gauteng EMS on high alert as province experiences heavy rain

The South African Weather Services has issued a Yellow Level 5 warning for disruptive rain that could lead to flooding.

Johannesburg Emergency Service (EMS) will be on high alert throughout the city due to heavy and persistent rain.

Joburg experienced much-welcomed rain on Sunday, but the Saws has warned of the impact of the heavy rains.

Warning to motorists

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving.

“Extend safe following distance, avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges, and residents in low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities.”

Mulaudzi said their emergency services have activated disaster management monitoring teams in all seven City regions of Johannesburg to monitor the most vulnerable communities and informal settlements.

“The Aquatic Rescue Unit remains on high alert, and all our fire stations are fully operational. We are ready to respond to any emergencies that might occur. Residents are urged to call our Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.”

Warning to communities

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni has called on communities to remain alert following the warning by Saws.

“We call on communities to observe the following safety measures, including staying indoors if possible and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning. Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm, and avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams,” Mnguni said.

Alert

Mnguni said they will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies.

“Residents are equally strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips,” Mnguni said.

Motorists have also been advised of heavy traffic congestion due to the heavy rain.

