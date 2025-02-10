Weather alert: Disruptive rain in Limpopo, extreme heat in NC and WC and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

The weather service warns of flooding in Limpopo, fire danger in the Northern Cape, and extreme heat in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 10 – 11 February 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms expected over GP, FS & NW. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/D8ubu6Xisl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 11 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as dirt roads, expected in places over the Limpopo Valley.

Damaging wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior and central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the central and northwestern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions with daytime temperatures between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius are expected in places over the interior of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape), the West Coast and Cape Winelands districts (Western Cape) on Tuesday, but in places over the central, southern and eastern parts of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 11 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the central parts.

North West:

Cloudy weather at first awaits North West residents, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the central part.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the central parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot weather in places over the western interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy conditions will prevail, becoming fine and warm over the interior but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog along and south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the northeast but cloudy with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.