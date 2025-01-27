Weather alert: Fire danger in WC and NC and scattered rain expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

Fire danger in the Western and Northern Cape, rain in the Eastern Cape, and heat in Gauteng. SA braces for varied weather conditions on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 27 – 28 January 2025. Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers will be confined to the central & western parts of the country, but will become isolated in the eastern areas tomorrow.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/In8sMCFWLp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 27, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 28 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Berg River municipality of the Western Cape and the Khai-Ma municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 28 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in Pretoria with 17°C minimum and 33°C maximum temperatures; fine weather becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in Johannesburg with 15°C minimum and 30°C maximum temperatures; and fine weather becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in Vereeniging with 15°C minimum and 31°C maximum temperatures.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy conditions in Mbombela, becoming cloudy in the evening with drizzle with 18°C minimum and 29°C maximum temperatures.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine, becoming partly cloudy in Polokwane with 18°C minimum and 29 °C maximum temperatures.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather with isolated showers and thundershowers awaits North West residents in Mahikeng, with 19°C minimum and 32°C maximum temperatures. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in Vryburg with isolated showers and thundershowers, with 19°C minimum and 35°C maximum temperatures.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in Bloemfontein with 19°C minimum and 35°C maximum temperatures.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in Kimberly, with 23°C minimum and 36°C maximum temperatures. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers is expected in Upington with 25 °C minimum and 39 °C maximum temperatures.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be fine in Cape Town with 19°C minimum and 31°C maximum temperatures. In George, the conditions will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the morning and 18°C minimum and 23°C maximum temperatures.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy weather with scattered showers and rain in Gqeberha with 19 °C minimum and 23 °C maximum temperatures.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in East London with 20°C minimum and 24°C maximum temperatures.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon in Durban with 22°C minimum and 29°C maximum temperatures; partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in Richards Bay with 22°C minimum and 30°C maximum temperatures; and morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in Pietermaritzburg with 16°C minimum and 29°C maximum temperatures.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.