Saturday weather alert: Heatwaves in NC and EC, fire danger and isolated showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 25 January 2025.

Saws forecasts extreme fire danger in several regions and a heatwave persisting in the Northern and Eastern Cape. Isolated showers expected in other provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 25 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the central and western parts of the Northern Cape, central parts of the Western Cape, as well as the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in places in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Monday.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the western parts of Northern Cape and the interior of Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Heatwave in parts of EC until Monday and fire danger in NC and FS

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 25 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/C1j47S8jnr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/b21fRaMjQI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the east-central parts.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the east where isolated thundershowers are expected.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/M3F1CurwHz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm to hot conditions becoming partly cloudy in the east where isolated thundershowers are expected.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/IRFZcP9M3R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be warm; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/hL4uD77RIt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the southern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/ajxRBP1VRm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the north becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/6JbYTTDdlW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.