Weather alert: Yellow level warnings issued in these regions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy conditions, with cool to warm temperatures, and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the eastern region, but widespread in Limpopo and in some parts of Gauteng.

Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, strong winds, and waves are expected over the southwestern area of the country on Sunday.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 19 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure and settlements is expected over the North West, Free State, Gauteng and the extreme north-east of the Northern Cape, as well as in places over Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges is expected over the City of Cape Town, as well as Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities of the Western Cape.

Another yellow level 2 for damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of ports or small harbours activities for a short period of time, and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday, spreading to Alexander Bay on Monday morning.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy skies and cool weather with widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the Lowveld, where it will be hot in places.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central parts. It will be isolated in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy, windy day, with cool to warm weather, and scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool in the east and north-east, elsewhere mostly cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-west where heavy downpours may be expected. It will be windy over the central and north-eastern interior, mainly from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly but near gale to gale force westerly to north-westerly in the south-west, spreading to Plettenberg Bay in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a fine day, with cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy and isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will be windy in the north. The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon, but fresh to strong southwesterly by late evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be windy in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon, but fresh to strong southwesterly by late evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be patches of morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming light and variable in the extreme south by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.