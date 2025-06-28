Weather: Expect cold, windy conditions with isolated rain along the coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 29 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 29 June 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy conditions in the south, with isolated showers over the south-western parts.

Damaging winds & waves are expected along the east coast, which may result in difficulty in navigation at sea.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 29 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to cold weather

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can look forward to fine and cool to cold conditions, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog over the central parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to cold weather awaits the province

Free State:

Fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to cold but very cold over the southern parts of the Northern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cold along the south coast with a chance of light rain in the morning along the south-west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but fine in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but light south-westerly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places over the interior. Isolated showers of rain can be expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cold to very cold in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy with isolated late evening showers of rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to cold weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

