Weather alert: Western Cape braces for cold and rainy weekend

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 28 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 28 June 2025.

Light rain, morning fog, and cold conditions are expected across the Western Cape, especially in south-western and mountainous regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 27 – 28 June 2025.

Partly cloudy in the south, with isolated showers over the south-western parts. Damaging winds & waves are expected along the east coast, which my result in difficulty in navigation at sea. #SAWS #WEATHEROUTLOOK pic.twitter.com/gaqUOkunYi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 28 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain expected over the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape, leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas and roads.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 28 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cold weather, but cool in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to cold conditions, becoming partly cloudy, except in the south.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the south at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the north, where a chance of drizzle is expected.

North West:

Fine and cold weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cold but partly cloudy in the extreme west and southwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather over the southern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold with a chance of light rain over the south-western parts. Foggy conditions are also expected in the morning over the mountainous regions in the Cape Winelands.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog patches in places in the northern and western interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold in places in the extreme northern interior. It will become cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog in places in the northwestern interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold in places in the northern interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool to cold conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.