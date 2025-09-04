Weather alert: Spring showers in 5 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 5 September 2025.

Extremely high fire danger conditions persist across the country except in the Eastern and Western Cape. Meanwhile, spring showers are expected to grace parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 04-05 September 2025:

Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy tomorrow with isolated showers and rain.#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/a1UR5YVPzz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 4, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 5 September

Fire danger

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger conditions across the eastern and western parts of the Northern Cape, southern and eastern parts of North West, in places across Free State, southern areas of Gauteng and Limpopo, the Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as northern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 5 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the Escarpment, otherwise it will be a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the south. It will become partly cloudy in south in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy as the day goes by.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine, windy and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Western Cape:

The weather will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain over the south-eastern coast from the late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated light showers and rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine weather in the morning, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.