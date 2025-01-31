Thunderstorms and heat wave in NW, FS, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Weather warnings for Saturday include thunderstorms over Limpopo and Mpumalanga, heat wave in North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng and fire danger in Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 31 January 2025 to 01 February 2025: Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected mostly in the eastern parts of the country with a Yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms in places in the eastern provinces.#SAWS pic.twitter.com/6dki0QH5Vw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 31, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 1 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, and localised damage to property and infrastructure, which are expected over the central parts of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the North West and the eastern parts of Free State until Monday, in places over the Mpumalanga and Limpopo Lowveld as well as the Limpopo Valley until Sunday, but until at least Saturday over Gauteng and the western Bushveld of Limpopo.​

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 1 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and hot but very hot weather in the extreme north. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the north by the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the southern escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central parts. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central parts where it will be warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the extreme east and the extreme south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be morning fog patches in the extreme southeast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and hot to very hot but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east and central parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior. It will be cool to warm but hot in places over Central and Little Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy with fog in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east, but partly cloudy and warm to hot in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.