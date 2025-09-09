Weather alert: Heat, winds and storms ahead Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 10 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of extreme fire danger, strong winds, and thundershowers across parts of the Free State, North West, and beyond.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 09-10 September 2025:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.⚠️Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging interior winds#SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/u5iZ4qKOah — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 9, 2025

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 10 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the western parts of the Free State and North West, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Enoch Mgijima and Intsika Yethu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape, as well as the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: A wet, thunderous Tuesday ahead

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 10 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southwest.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places in the northeast.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the central and northern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, but cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog over the western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the north-eastern interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will have fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated light showers and thundershowers over the north and east. It will be windy in places over the northern and western interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.