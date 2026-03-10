Weather alert: Extreme heat and fire risks for Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 11 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heatwave conditions, extreme temperatures, and fire danger risks across parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 11 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 10-11 March 2026:

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi local municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the West Coast and Cape Winelands district municipalities in the Western Cape.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service says extremely high and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Namakwa district municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as in places in the Western Cape.

Saws said heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are also expected over the western parts of Namakwa district municipality in the Northern Cape, south-west and northern parts of the Western Cape, as well as Koukamma local municipality in the Eastern Cape until Friday, but persisting until Saturday in the following areas in the Eastern Cape such as the Sarah Baartman and Amathole district municipalities, King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metros in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 11 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather, becoming fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool-to-warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern Highveld and escarpment areas but scattered over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be isolated, except for the extreme southwestern parts.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy, except in the far east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy conditions with fog in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine over the far eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be very hot to extremely hot in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect extremely hot weather in places; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy along the south coast in the morning with fog in places. It will become partly cloudy over the western parts from the late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in the morning with fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches in places south of escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the north-east, but scattered in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.