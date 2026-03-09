Weather alert: Heatwave in the three Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heatwave conditions in parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape, persisting until Friday, 13 March.

Here is what weather to expect on Tuesday.

Weather warnings for 10 March 2026

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the extreme western parts of the country.

Advisories

Expect heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures to continue over the western parts of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, and the west and southwestern parts of the Western Cape. These conditions will spread to the Little Karoo, Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts, further spreading into the Eastern Cape (excluding the extreme north and the extreme east) from Tuesday until Friday.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 – 11 March 2026.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 – 11 March 2026.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected over the western interior. Otherwise, partly cloudy & cool with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the eastern parts of RSA.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 10 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with morning drizzle along the escarpment. Isolated showers and rain along the Lowveld and northern escarpments can be expected from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

There will be cloudy skies with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and central.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions with fog in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over the western parts, becoming partly cloudy over the northeastern parts from the afternoon, spreading to the southern parts in the evening.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies and warm weather with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and very hot to extremely hot, but hot over the southwestern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be sunny and warm but hot over the western interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be a fine and warm day.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the northeast.