Rain and love in the air:Here’s what weather to expect on Valentine’s Day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 February 2026

Valentine’s Day will usher in widespread thunderstorms across several provinces, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing an orange level 5 warning for Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience hot and humid weather, while fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Northern Cape.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 14 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, and flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges in the extreme eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Meanwhile, the central parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as well as KwaZulu-Natal are expected to face similar conditions under a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a yellow level 4 warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves leading to localised disruption of small harbours or porst for a short period of time, and damage of settlements and infrastructure between Port Edward and Port St. Lucia.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning in Gauteng, the eastern parts of North West, extreme eastern parts of the Free State, southwestern parts of Limpopo and the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

This could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka Seme District Municipalities.

Advisories

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather Forecast for Today & Tomorrow, 13 – 14 February 2026.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected in the east, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/GKpnR0NRbv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 14 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in places with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy skies in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will be fine in the west.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy warm to hot, but cool to warm conditions along the south coast and adjacent interior, where isolated to scattered showers and rain can be expected in the morning. It will be fine and windy over the western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme north; otherwise, a cloudy and cool to warm day awaits with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in the northeast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain, but widespread over the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be cool in places in the south-west.