Dangerous orange level 9 flooding, mudlines, and extreme heat warnings issued across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 14 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued orange-level rainfall warnings, signalling widespread flooding, damage to homes and roads, and possible displacement across parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger and severe heatwave conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape, parts of the Western Cape, most parts of the Eastern Cape, the Free State, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 14 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 14 January 2026

The weather service has issued an orange level 9 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in widespread flooding of roads and settlements, widespread mudslides, rockfalls, and soil erosion; danger to life due to fast-flowing streams; widespread damage to property, buildings, and loss of livelihood and livestock; as well as possible widespread displacement. Communities are expected to be affected in the eastern parts of Limpopo (Vhembe and Mopani District Municipalities) and over the Mpumalanga Lowveld and escarpment (Ehlanzeni District Municipality).

Saws also issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), mudslides, rockfalls, and soil erosion; danger to life due to fast-flowing streams; damage to property and infrastructure; and loss of livelihood and livestock. The disruptive rain is expected over the central parts of Limpopo (parts of Capricorn and Sekhukhune District Municipalities) and the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga (Emakhazeni, Msukaligwa, Mkhondo, and Chief Albert Luthuli local Municipalities).

The South African Weather Service further issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas, and bridges. Localised mudslides, rockfalls, and soil erosion are expected in places over the central parts of Mpumalanga and western parts of Limpopo, excluding the extreme southwestern parts, as well as the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over vast parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the Matsikama, Cederberg, Langsburg, and Prince Albert local municipalities in the Western Cape.

Advisories

The weather service has warned that a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Central and Little Karoo districts, as well as the Witzenberg municipality of the Western Cape, over most parts of the Eastern Cape, the southern half of the North West, and the Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws also warned of very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions expected over the north-eastern and, in places, over the eastern parts and over the Cape Winelands in the Western Cape, as well as the Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The South African Weather Service further warned about hot, humid, and uncomfortable conditions expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Heavy downpours, flooding and mudslides in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 14 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme north-eastern parts.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers in the east; otherwise, it will be scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits the North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine and warm in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast and northern parts of the west coast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the eastern interior with isolated showers and rain in the extreme south-western parts. It will be fine in the northwestern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in the south in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the northeast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon but scattered over the western parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain, but cloudy with widespread to scattered showers and rain in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.