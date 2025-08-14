Weather alert: Fire danger and rain in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 15 August 2025.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, while partly cloudy skies and showers are forecast over most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 14 – 15 August 2025.

Partly cloudy & cool to warm conditions are expected, with Isolated showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/iAW3tXihDT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 14, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 15 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Friday, however, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the Free State and western parts of North West.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Podul pummels Taiwan

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 15 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the east.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be cloudy and cool along the west and south coasts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated thundershowers in the south-east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with fog in places in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east where it will be fine.