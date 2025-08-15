Got weekend plans? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng this weekend

According to Saws' weather data, a continued temperature decrease is shown across Gauteng's major urban centres.

Winter in Gauteng is doubling down on its cloudy reputation this weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) promising even more overcast skies and cool temperatures.

While those hoping for a break in the clouds might be disappointed, the consistently cool conditions mean perfect weather for indoor activities or brisk walks without any surprise heatwaves to contend with.

Temperature drop across major Gauteng regions

According to Saws’ weather data, a continued temperature decrease is shown across Gauteng’s major urban centres.

Johannesburg’s weekend weather

Johannesburg will experience maximum temperatures of 20°C on Saturday.

The seven-day outlook for Johannesburg shows Thursday’s clear conditions giving way to cloudy skies from Friday onwards.

Friday will bring partly cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 22°C

The city’s temperatures will drop to 19°C on Sunday, with minimum temperatures of 12°C and 8°C, respectively.

Pretoria’s weekend weather

Meanwhile, Pretoria will see slightly warmer conditions.

Friday will see partly cloudy temperatures from the 25°C to 12°C range. Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with a maximum of 22°C and Sunday’s peak at 21°C.

The capital’s minimum temperatures are forecast at 12°C on Saturday and 10°C on Sunday.

Vereeniging

Vereeniging will mirror Pretoria’s weekend pattern, with maximum temperatures of 22°C on Saturday.

However, temperatures will settle at 22°C on Sunday, and minimum temperatures of 12°C will drop to 8°C.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Fire danger and rain in parts of SA

Cloud covers and isolated showers

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela confirmed that the province would remain largely dry throughout the weekend period.

“Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool on Saturday and Sunday,” Thobela stated.

The forecaster noted that while the province would experience overcast conditions, precipitation was not expected on the weekend mornings.

However, he added that there would be “isolated showers and thundershowers by the afternoon”.

Broader regional weather pattern

The cool conditions in Gauteng form part of a larger weather system affecting central and eastern parts of South Africa.

According to the Saws’ broader outlook, “partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country”.

This weather pattern continues the typical winter conditions that have characterised much of August across the province.

READ NEXT: Weather alert: Cool to warm Thursday ahead with showers in parts of SA