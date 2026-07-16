Friday’s weather: Partly cloudy skies, morning frost and fog

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 July 2026.

Partly cloudy skies will hang over most parts of South Africa on Friday, 17 July, with morning frost expected in Gauteng and morning fog in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 17 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday: 17 – 18 July 2026.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the southern parts of RSA; otherwise, fine and cold to cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/DqVAi4vcXX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 15, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 17 July:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places; otherwise it will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the northern escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog in places over the Western Bushveld and central interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy conditions in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the southern and western parts; otherwise, the day will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected, with morning fog in places over the southern interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and cool day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool conditions.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the northeastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.