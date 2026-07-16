Will this winter weekend be warmer in Gauteng?

The weekend is likely to be favourable for outdoor activities across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts a mild and dry winter weekend for Gauteng, with daytime temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 20s and no rain expected in Pretoria or Johannesburg.

Both cities are expected to experience clear skies throughout Saturday and Sunday, while the rain probability remains at 0% for both days.

Pretoria forecast

Pretoria is expected to see the warmest conditions in the province over the weekend.

On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to range from a minimum of 9°C to a maximum of 24°C. Saws forecasts clear skies across all recorded periods, with humidity dropping to 15% during the afternoon.

Winds are expected to remain light, shifting from south-westerly in the early hours to westerly later in the day, with speeds reaching about 9.26km/h in the afternoon.

Sunday is forecast to be slightly warmer, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the early morning to a maximum of 25°C. The forecast again indicates clear skies and a 0% rain probability.

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg is also expected to experience dry and sunny winter weather.

On Saturday, the city is forecast to record a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 22°C. Saws predicts clear skies throughout the day, with humidity falling to 15% in the afternoon.

Light south-westerly winds are expected during the early morning and evening, while westerly winds of around 9.26km/h are forecast for the afternoon.

On Sunday, Johannesburg’s temperatures are expected to range from 11°C to 22°C. The forecast again shows clear skies and a 0% rain probability.

A warmer winter weekend?

The forecast suggests that Gauteng residents can expect a relatively warmer winter weekend compared with colder spells often associated with the season.

With no rainfall expected and light winds prevailing, the weekend is likely to be favourable for outdoor activities across Pretoria and Johannesburg.