Friday’s weather: Damaging winds in NC and cool conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, with cloudy, partly cloudy and cool conditions expected across most of SA on Friday, 19 June. Showers, thundershowers and rain have also been forecast for some provinces.

Here is what to expect.

Weather warnings for 19 June 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes in parts of the Richterveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities of the Northern Cape until Saturday.

Weather outlook for Friday and Saturday, June 19–20, 2026.

Partly cloudy and cold conditions are expected, except in the extreme western interior, where it will be warm. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the eastern & western parts of the RSA. pic.twitter.com/pZHBJcPMwI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 17, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 June:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, the day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northwest.

Free State:

Expect a partly cloudy and cold to cool day.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected in the north.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected along the south coast with light rain in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold over the northeastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers of rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers of rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers of rain along the coast and adjacent interior.