It’s not just you feeling chilly: Cold front hits Joburg

A cold snap and possibility of rainfall is expected in most parts of Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg is bracing for another icy blow, with a warning that a fresh cold snap will grip the region and send temperatures plunging once again.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has advised residents that officials will be on high alert during a cold front expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.

Cold front

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have noted with concern the warning about a cold front expected to hit most parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“Cold snap and possibility of rainfall in most parts of the City of Johannesburg from this Thursday going into the weekend,” said Mulaudzi.

Precautions

Mulaudzi urged residents to be vigilant.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, i.e., heaters/braizers or imbaula/paraffin stoves/candles, not to leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fire incidents at home during these extremely cold temperatures.”

Mulaudzi said emergency services, EMS, remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg, targeting vulnerable communities and informal settlements to ensure they can effectively respond to any emergencies that may occur during this cold front.

Residents have been encouraged to call the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Weather warnings

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, with cloudy, partly cloudy and cool conditions expected across most of South Africa on Friday. Showers, thundershowers and rain have also been forecast.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes in parts of the Richterveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities of the Northern Cape until Saturday.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with it being cold in the south.