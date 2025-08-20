Weather alert: A warm Thursday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 21 August 2025.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in all provinces except Gauteng and the Western Cape. There will be rough seas between the Western Cape and the Northern Cape, but conditions will be mostly warm nationwide. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast today and tomorrow, 20-21 August 2025:

Fine and cool to warm weather conditions are expected across the country with possible isolated showers and rain in the east and along the south and south-west coast of RSA#SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/nZkK0gPfxg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 20, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 21 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves leading to possible localised damage to coastal infrastructure between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape from Friday night. This will spread to Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape by Saturday evening and will persist on Sunday.

High fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in all provinces except Gauteng and in the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West, north-eastern and central Free State, central Eastern Cape, northern KwaZulu Natal, southern Limpopo and the southern Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Here’s how full Cape Town’s dams are

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 21 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog in the Lowveld, otherwise the day will be fine and warm to hot. It will be cool in places in the south.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine and warm weather, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool in the south. Morning fog is expected in places in the west.

Western Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain over the south western parts until the afternoon. It will become fine along the south coast from the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool, but cloudy with light rain in places west of Jeffreys Bay. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions in places along the Wild Coast in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast from the afternoon. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy from the east in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.