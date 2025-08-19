Weather alert: Hot weather to linger over five provinces until next Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 20 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a dominant high-pressure system will result in fine and warm to hot conditions over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday until at least Tuesday, 26 August.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for the north eastern parts of South Africa: warm to hot conditions are expected for the north-eastern regions of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/LZn7P15y2m — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 19, 2025

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 20 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the Maquassi Hills Local Municipality in the North West, and the Laingsburg and Beaufort West Local Municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Goodbye winter? Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 20 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather but cool in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in the southeast; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the north.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, where it will be cloudy; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon, where it will be windy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with light rain over the extreme southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with cloudy weather with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.