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Saturday’s weather: Fog patches and isolated showers across SA

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

15 May 2026

06:27 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 16 May 2026.

Weather forecast 16 May 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts a calm Saturday nationwide. Provinces see cool conditions, morning fog and warm temperatures in northern Lowveld areas.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 16 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 16 May 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 16 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

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Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

North West:

Fine and cool-to-warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warmer in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the southern interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated light showers and rain, except in the south-west.

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

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