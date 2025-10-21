No rain? Here’s what weather to expect on Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy skies, warm and dry conditions across the country for Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

It will be hot in the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape, with fire danger warnings issued for all three provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 22 October

Fire danger warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, north-east and extreme north-western parts of the Western Cape, as well as the extreme western parts of Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Expect a heatwave with persistently high temperatures over the Richtersveld Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are also expected over the West Coast district in the Western Cape and Kamiesberg Local Municipality Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 21-22 October 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the north, becoming fine and warm to hot tomorrow. #saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/QVpSStNV9f October 21, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 18 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the south, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise the weather will be cloudy and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents on Wednesday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm conditions throughout the day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise the day will be fine, windy, and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, but extremely hot in places along the west coast, where morning fog can be expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the south, otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect hot conditions with morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the southern interior, otherwise the weather will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.