Brace for heat: Fire danger and scorching conditions hit parts of NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 21 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a heatwave grips the Northern and Western Cape until Wednesday, with extreme fire danger warnings and isolated showers expected elsewhere.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 21 October 2025.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 20-21 October 2025:

Fine in the west, otherwise cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of RSA. Severe thunderstorms.#saws #saweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/vchemMePKm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 20, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 21 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger conditions expected over Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and Bergrivier Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Richtersveld local municipality in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama local municipality in the Western Cape until Wednesday.

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the West Coast district in the Western Cape and the Kamiesberg local municipality in the Northern Cape until Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 21 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather in the south; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning drizzle along the Escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool, but there will be isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and north-western parts. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle along the escarpment and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south. It will be warm in the western Bushveld.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy by the late afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will be warm in the west; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine by the late afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the south where it will be cool; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm over the north-eastern parts with isolated morning light rain over the north-western parts where it will be cloudy. It will become fine by the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.