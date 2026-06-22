Tuesday’s weather: A foggy morning and partly cloudy skies ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 June 2026.

Morning fog is expected across most provinces in South Africa on Tuesday, 23 June, along with partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions.

Here is what to expect, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 23 June 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warning and advisories for Tuesday.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 23-24 June 2026:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolates showers and rain.#weatheroutlook #saws #winter pic.twitter.com/4pPpMufV6w — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 23 June:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool tomorrow.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the southwest.

North West:

Morning fog patches await in places; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will; be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast. It will be cold around Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies with isolated showers and rain are expected in the west, but scattered in the southwest. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cold in the north where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, a fine and cool day awaits, but warm in the east.