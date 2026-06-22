Joburg shivers as cold snap hits, no major incidents reported

The City of Johannesburg was dealt another icy blow as a fresh cold snap gripped the region, sending temperatures plunging.

Johannesburg residents may have shivered through icy temperatures, but emergency services said no major incidents were reported during the cold front.

The City of Johannesburg was dealt another icy blow as a fresh cold snap gripped the region, sending temperatures plunging once again over the weekend.

Residents have been urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as heaters, braizers, imbaula, paraffin stoves and candles, not to leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fire incidents at home during these extremely cold temperatures.

Alert

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are still monitoring all seven regions of the city of Johannesburg for any emergencies that may occur.

“No major incidents have been reported due to these extremely cold temperatures in most parts of the city of Johannesburg.

“Residents are still urged to continue to exercise caution while using any heating devices, not to leave them unattended while in use, so that we can prevent fire incidents, which might occur during these extremely cold temperatures,” Mulaudzi said.

Residents have been encouraged to call the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Monday forecast

Meanwhile, according to the South African Weather Service’s (Saws) weather forecast, people can expect a cool to cold day across parts of the country, while some areas can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms.

South Africans can expect a cold, cloudy start on Monday, 22 June, with widespread chill gripping most provinces and isolated showers and thundershowers adding to the wintry conditions.

Gauteng

Gauteng will remain cold but stable, while Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State will experience scattered rain along the escarpments and in the interior, with fog patches reducing visibility in some areas.

The Northern and Western Cape will see stronger weather activity, with isolated showers, thundershowers and gusty winds along coastal belts, while KwaZulu‑Natal and the Eastern Cape will experience cloudy, cool conditions with rain spreading inland.

Saws urged residents to brace for icy mornings and evenings, exercise caution on wet roads and remain alert to strong winds in coastal provinces.