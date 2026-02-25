Weather alert: A cloudy and warm Thursday with scattered thundershowers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 February 2026.

Warm to hot conditions are expected across most provinces on Thursday, 26 February, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. Meanwhile, parts of the Western and Eastern Cape may see light rain.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 26 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain moves toward Eastern Cape

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 26 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the extreme northeastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool over the southern parts, becoming fine from the late afternoon.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with a chance of light rain and showers in the west and southern parts, becoming fine in the west from the late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and warm becoming cloudy along the coast from late morning, with a chance of light rain, spreading into the adjacent interior by the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and warm day becoming cloudy from the southwest in the afternoon, with a chance light evening rain south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the northeast with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.