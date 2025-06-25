Weather alert: Strong winds, rain and snow batter interior

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 25 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 27 June 2025.

Interior winds, disruptive rain, and light snow forecast for parts of Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape. Transport disruption expected. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for 26/06/2025:

30-60% showers and rain over the central and southern parts but 80% in the SW. Snow is possible over the high-lying area of the WCape & ECape⚠️Disruptive rainfall and snow, damaging winds and waves.#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/0SdLMjlHM5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 27 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves resulting in damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption to beachfront activities expected along the coast between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Saws also warned of damaging coastal winds resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a port for a short period of time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality and difficulty in navigation between Port Edward and Cape Vidal as well as between Cape Agulhas and East London. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging waves, anddamage to coastal infrastructure and disruption to beachfront activities are expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Damaging interior winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and some transport services affected by wind are also expected over Free State, the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as along the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape between Plettenberg Bay and East London. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

The weather service warned of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas over Cederberg, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg District (Western Cape) in the morning. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruption due to icy roads and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops is expected over Senqu and Elundini Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme local municipality in Mpumalanga, as well as Ba-Phalaborwa and Maruleng local municipalities in Limpopo.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to continue affecting the Western, Northern Cape, and Free State provinces until Friday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that harsh, wet, and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds, and gale-force coastal winds, as well as very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high ground, can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 26 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme south; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect windy conditions in the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the southwest, spreading to the escarpment by the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will be windy in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the extreme southwest, spreading to the central part by the evening.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy and cold to very cold conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy, windy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread in the south-west. Light snow on the high ground is expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cool weather with scattered showers in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated light showers. Light snowfall can be expected in places over the northern high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cool with scattered showers in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated light showers. Light snowfalls can be expected in places over the northern high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with snow over the northern interior; otherwise it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions until mid-morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the east. There will be isolated showers and rain from late afternoon, except in the places in the north.