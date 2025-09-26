Weather alert: Severe storms with heavy rain, hail to lash Northern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 27 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of severe thunderstorms expected in Northern Cape on Saturday with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 27 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 26 – 27 September 2025.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country. But it will be warm in places in the northern parts of RSA. #saws pic.twitter.com/iJmq6pAEzH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 27 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock. They are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: Weekend at the beach? Here’s what weather to expect in Cape Town

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 27 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather, becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the morning with a chance of drizzle and fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the Lowveld at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the western half.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog in the east and cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the central and southern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north, spreading over the southern parts in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places in the central and western interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and western part.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.