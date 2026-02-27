Slight rain set to cool Cape Town this weekend

Cape Town residents can expect mild temperatures throughout the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and light rainfall on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a partly cloudy Saturday followed by slight rain on Sunday for Cape Town, with daytime temperatures expected to remain below the mid-20s.

Partly cloudy Saturday

According to the weather service, Saturday will see a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 21°C.

The weather service said conditions will be “partly cloudy”, with humidity sitting at 70%.

Winds are expected to blow from the north-northwest (NNW) at 5.0 knots (9.3km/h).

Saws has forecast a 30% probability of rain, with an expected rainfall amount of 3mm.

While rainfall is possible, the relatively low wind speed and the moderate probability of rain suggest scattered showers rather than widespread rain.

Slight rain expected on Sunday

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 18°C.

The weather condition is forecast as “slight rain”, with humidity at 65%.

Winds will shift to a south-westerly (SW) direction at 10.0 knots (9.3km/h).

Saws again places the probability of rain at 30%, with an estimated rainfall amount of 3mm.

The cooler maximum temperature of 18°C, combined with light rain, is likely to result in chills across the city.

Outlook for the weekend

Overall, Cape Town residents can expect mild temperatures throughout the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and light rainfall on Sunday.

Saws’ forecast shows consistent minimum temperatures of 15°C on both days, while maximum temperatures will range between 18°C and 21°C.

Rainfall amounts are forecast at 3mm on both Saturday and Sunday, with a 30% chance of precipitation each day.

The weather service’s data indicate light winds and moderate humidity, suggesting relatively calm but damp conditions as the weekend progresses.

