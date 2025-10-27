Weather alert: Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with possible hail in all provinces except the three Capes on Tuesday, 28 October.

Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape’s Kamiesberg Local Municipality. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 28 October

Impact-based warnings

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas and bridges in central parts of Limpopo in the morning, in the western parts of the North West, northern and central parts of the Free State, southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds as well as localised damage to settlements in open areas.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 27 – 28 October 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with possible isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers, otherwise, fine & warm to cool. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/GsOeXuF7Uq October 27, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 28 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the Highveld, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southeast.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central parts in the morning.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine in the western and southern parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies over the south-west in the morning and along the south coast in the evening, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions along the wild coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.