Severe thunderstorms to hit parts of South Africa on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 27 October 2025.

Many parts of South Africa can expect thundershowers on Monday, but the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that they’ll be severe in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

For the rest of the country, Saws says conditions will be partly cloudy and cool in some places but hot in others, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Weather warnings: Monday, 27 October

Saws said heavy thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN could result in flooding and hail.

It also cautioned that extremely high fire conditions are expected in the Lephalale Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 27 October:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme northeast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and warm with morning fog patches over the escarpment, but hot in the Lowveld. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the south and widespread over the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but fine in the west.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm, but cold over the southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south-west in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly along the west coast until early afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong at times along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the Wild Coast. It will be partly cloudy in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise cold to cool but warm in places in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the extreme north, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, spreading to the north by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

READ NEXT: Tshwane ready for stormy weather ahead