Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and flooding expected across 5 provinces

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of yellow-level storms on Monday, with heavy downpours, strong winds, and localised flooding expected across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 5 January 2026.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 6 & 7 January 2025.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected over large parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers anticipated over the eastern parts of RSA, but hot to very hot in places. pic.twitter.com/kEbifDquor — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2026

Weather warnings: Monday, 5 January 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and localised damage to infrastructure due to heavy downpours and strong damaging winds.

The storms are expected along the escarpment and eastern highveld of Mpumalanga, as well as the escarpment and northern parts of Limpopo.

Saws also warned of a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and localised damage to infrastructure due to heavy downpours and strong damaging winds.

The storms are expected over the central and eastern parts of Limpopo, the highveld and lowveld of Mpumalanga, the midlands and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Free State and south-western parts of the North West.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai !Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 5 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await the North West residents in the east; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with cloudy conditions along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather along the south coast and eastern interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated interior thunderstorms over the interior and Wild Coast, but scattered along the Drakensberg.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.