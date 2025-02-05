Weather alert: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds with fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 6 February 2025.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are forecast for parts of SA, with fire danger warnings in some regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 05 – 06 February 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts, but they will be widespread over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape & the southern areas of KZN.#saws pic.twitter.com/LIY6dqwnDm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 5, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 6 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, excessive lightning, and strong to damaging winds leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas and roads, and localised damage to infrastructure is expected over Gauteng, the central and eastern parts of the Free State, the eastern parts of the North West, and the western and southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads is expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

The weather services also warned of damaging winds and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, which is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Friday.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 6 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east, but scattered in the south. It will be very hot in places in the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east, where it will become cloudy from the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the north and east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy weather over the eastern and southern parts with isolated showers and rain along the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast and over the eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north-east.